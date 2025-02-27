Carnival Cruise Line updates age restrictions on ships for solo travelers

Carnival Cruise Line has updated its age restrictions for solo travelers on its ships.

For any bookings made after Feb. 1, guests who are traveling on their own must be 21 years of age, according to the cruise line's website.

Guests 20 and younger must travel with a relative or guardian who's 25 or older, though the guardian doesn't have to be a legal guardian.

The cruise line said they'll be verifying ages at embarkation and guests who aren't complying will be denied boarding and "no compensation will be provided at embarkation."

Exceptions are made for married couples and military personnel from the U.S. and Canada who are at least 18, as long as they provide proper documentation.

The change goes into effect as spring break and the summer, big cruising seasons, are approaching. The previous age limit for solo guests on Carnival was 18.

Other cruise lines, like Royal Caribbean, already had a minimum age of 21 for unaccompanied guests in North America.

Royal Caribbean's minimum age for solo guests out of South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is 18.