Carnival Cruise Line Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Guests

Beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line will be implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers.

Vaccinated guests must continue to provide proof of their vaccination status, either through VeriFLY or at embarkation.

Pre-cruise testing is no longer required, but some destinations will still require a COVID-19 test before sailing.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line's COVID-19 protocols prior to boarding, click here .

Unvaccinated guests are welcome to sail and are no longer required to apply for a vaccine exemption, except for cruises in Australia or on voyages 16 nights and longer.

Unvaccinated guests or those who do not provide proof of vaccination must present the results of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 3 days of embarkation, but some destinations will still require a COVID-19 test before sailing.

For passengers traveling to Canada, a PCR test can be taken 3 days before sailing or an antigen test can be taken 2 days before sailing.

Passengers sailing to Bermuda must take a PCR test 4 days before sailing. An antigen test will not be accepted.

Passengers heading to Australia will need to take a PCR test 3 days before sailing or a self-administered antigen test 1 day before sailing.

Guests under the age of 5 years are exempt from vaccination and testing requirements for sailings from the U.S., and under the age of 12 for sailings from Australia.

For a more information on COVID-19 testing protocols for each major cruise line, click here.