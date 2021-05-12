Carnival Cruise Line Updates Passengers on Possible Plan to Sail From Select Ports

Carnival Cruise Line guests and travel advisor partners were notified Wednesday of cancellations for additional sailings as it works toward plans for a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships.

Carnival announced in a statement that it hopes to begin sailing on three ships from Florida and Texas, including the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

If the cruise line can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, the Carnival Miracle will assume some of Carnival Freedom’s departures from Seattle.

Because there is still some uncertainty in their ability to operate these cruises, guests who booked on those sailings and wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund.

The company is also cancelling sailings on all other ships through July 30, 2021. Guests whose cruises are cancelled are eligible for a future cruise credit and onboard credit or a full refund.

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered," said Carnival Cruise Line president, Christine Duffy. "We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can.”