Carnival cruise ship rescues 28 Cubans adrift at sea

The Carnival Paradise cruise, which was heading from Tampa to Roatan, in Honduras, rescued on Sunday 28 Cuban citizens who were adrift at sea and were signaling for help, according to the cruise company.

According to a company press release, the rescue that occurred on Sunday took place after the team on board spotted the vessel at approximately 2:30 p.m. and turned to rescue them.

The Cuban nationals were all taken on board, given food and treated by the medical team.

The United States Coast Guard, Sector Key West, was notified, as were authorities on the island of Roatan, Honduras, the company said.

Carnival Paradise was scheduled to arrive in Honduras on Monday.