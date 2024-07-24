Carnival is getting new ships. They'll be the largest ones yet

Carnival Cruise Line is getting three new ships and they're set to be the largest in the fleet yet.

The new ships are expected to carry almost 8,000 passengers each at full capacity.

For comparison, the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, has a total capacity of 7,600 passengers.

The liquefied natural gas-powered vessels are set for delivery in 2029, 2031 and 2033.

Once delivered in 2033, Carnival Corporation will have a total of 16 LNG-powered ships – including eight Carnival Cruise Line ships – making up almost 30% of Carnival Corporation’s global capacity and delivering immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions, according to a Carnival news release.

Carnival also said the new ships be equipped with advanced energy efficiency, waste management, and emission reduction technologies to further reduce the company’s environmental footprint.