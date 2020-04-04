Carnival’s Coral Princess Docks at Port Miami With Sick Passengers, 2 Dead Onboard

A cruise ship carrying at least a dozen people who have tested positive for coronavirus and two who have died docked at Port Miami Saturday, though officials said disembarkation of guests would take several days.

Carnival Corp.'s Coral Princess had been expected to arrive at Port Everglades but was refused permission to dock by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ship has more than 1,000 passengers who have been isolating in their cabins, including 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board. Princess Cruises also confirmed two guests had died.

"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences."

In a press release Saturday, officials said guests requiring shoreside medical care would be prioritized to disembark first.

Disembarkation for guests who are fit to fly is anticipated to begin on Sunday, April 5th, the release said. These guests will be transferred directly from the ship to Miami International Airport for flights home.

Those with any respiratory symptoms, or who are still recovering from being ill previously, will remain on board until medically cleared by the ship’s doctors.