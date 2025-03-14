Carollo brothers eye Miami Commission run as term limits ordinance hangs in the air

The city of Miami election coming up this November is already heating up, with two brothers with a name very well known in Miami politics apparently planning to run, and a commissioner introducing a proposal that could stop them in their tracks.

Frank Carollo filed papers to return to the city of Miami commission and succeed his brother, Joe Carollo, who is considering a run for mayor.

Frank Carollo filed to run for commissioner for District 3, a position he held for two consecutive terms eight years ago, and one his older brother holds now.

"Because I could still make a difference," Frank Carollo said. "As a former law enforcement officer, fraud detective, I’m a certified public accountant, there’s still a lot for me to offer to the city that I was born and raised in,"

It looks like he won’t be the only Carollo on the November ballot. Joe Carollo was Miami's mayor from 1996 to 1997 and again from 1998 to 2001. Wrapping up his second term as commissioner, we asked him if he is considering another run for mayor

"What I wish to do more than anything is to be able to go to Shangri-La and retire with my wife," he said.

On the other hand, Joe Carollo said he is motivated by people who continue to attack him and what he describes as his commitment to defend Miami residents.

"If they fear me so much that they’re even going to change or try to change the constitution of the city Of Miami so that I cannot be elected mayor again, then let’s see what happens," Joe Carollo said.

He pointed out that he has until 45 days before the day of the election to officially file

"Let them suffer in the meantime," he said.

He said he supports his brother for commissioner.

"Absolutely, my brother is loved very much by the residents of District 3," Joe Carollo said. "He did an excellent job when he was commissioner and this is why they want this new law, 'the Carollo amendment.'"

Commissioner Damian Pardo introduced the proposal that would limit elected officials to serve two terms on the commission or two terms as mayor for their lifetime.

He insisted it has nothing to do with the Carollos.

"It changes the influence of money. It changes a lot it, it changes the power structure. It is a groundbreaking resolution and it will change the face of the city of Miami," Pardo said.

Pardo says the idea came out of his own campaign and talking to voters who want new ideas and a more dynamic city government.

The ordinance was deferred until April 10. If approved by commissioners, voters would have to approve it on the same ballot in November, and those impacted would not be able to be sworn into office.