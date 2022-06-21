Cars Damaged After Late Night Fire at Lauderhill Repair Warehouse

Crews spent part of Monday night putting out a two alarm fire that broke out inside of an auto repair warehouse in Lauderhill, damaging several cars inside.

Lauderhill Fire Department responded to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. at 4897 N. University Drive, extinguishing the fire shortly after arriving.

Video posted by LFRD Assistant Chief Jeff Levy shows several cars damaged inside of the warehouse.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released details on what caused the fire or how much damage took place.