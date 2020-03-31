Cars Line Up at Food Distribution Drive in Opa-locka Amid Pandemic

Cars lined up for hours Tuesday morning to get a chance at free food distributed by a group aimed at helping during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Sherbondy Park pavilion in Opa-locka, where Feeding South Florida held a drive-thru distribution of fresh produce and other items to residents in the area.

The event runs to 11 a.m. and the food is distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Food drives have become a daily occurrence in South Florida in recent weeks during the crisis, including recent events in both Pembroke Park and Tamiami Park held by organizations.