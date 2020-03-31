coronavirus

Cars Line Up at Food Distribution Drive in Opa-locka Amid Pandemic

Food drives have become a daily occurrence in South Florida in recent weeks during the crisis

Cars lined up for hours Tuesday morning to get a chance at free food distributed by a group aimed at helping during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Sherbondy Park pavilion in Opa-locka, where Feeding South Florida held a drive-thru distribution of fresh produce and other items to residents in the area.

The event runs to 11 a.m. and the food is distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Spring Breakers May Have Taken Coronavirus From South Florida Across US: Data Firm

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – New Drive-Thru Testing in Miami, “Mr. 305” Creates Song of Hope Amid Pandemic

Food drives have become a daily occurrence in South Florida in recent weeks during the crisis, including recent events in both Pembroke Park and Tamiami Park held by organizations.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-DadeOpa-Locka
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us