Cars Vandalized at Miami Apartment Complex

More than a dozen cars were broken into and vandalized Saturday at a Miami apartment complex.

The break-ins while frustrating came as little surprise to residents who say this isn’t the first time their cars have been targeted.

According to residents, police were called to the Village Carver Apartments on Northwest 71st Street just east of I-95 at least one other time.

One resident said an air compressor, a nail gun and a brand new battery charger were stolen from his vehicle.

Residents say the break-ins are a problem in the community and have been pressing the homeowners association for answers.

Meanwhile, an auto glass repairman showed up to to replace some of the broken out windows.

"A few months ago, we had security, but when a new manager took over the association, we don’t have anything," said one resident.

NBC 6 reached out to the homeowners association and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.