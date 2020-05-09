Miami

Cars Vandalized at Miami Apartment Complex

NBC 6

More than a dozen cars were broken into and vandalized Saturday at a Miami apartment complex.

" data-ellipsis="false">

More than a dozen cars were broken into and vandalized Saturday at a Miami apartment complex.

The break-ins while frustrating came as little surprise to residents who say this isn’t the first time their cars have been targeted.

According to residents, police were called to the Village Carver Apartments on Northwest 71st Street just east of I-95 at least one other time.

Local

reopenings 1 hour ago

DeSantis Releases Guidelines for Reopening Barber Shops & Salons, Includes Palm Beach County

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

ICYMI: Seniors Find New Ways to Celebrate Graduation, A Guide to Resources For Handling Pandemic

One resident said an air compressor, a nail gun and a brand new battery charger were stolen from his vehicle.

Residents say the break-ins are a problem in the community and have been pressing the homeowners association for answers.

Meanwhile, an auto glass repairman showed up to to replace some of the broken out windows.

"A few months ago, we had security, but when a new manager took over the association, we don’t have anything," said one resident.

NBC 6 reached out to the homeowners association and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miamicars vandalized
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us