Casey DeSantis tees it up with President Trump at Palm Beach golf course

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and President Donald Trump may have different opinions about who should be the next governor of the state, but the two apparently make a good team on the golf course.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a photo on X of his wife and the president teeing it up Tuesday at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

"Casey and @realDonaldTrump had no trouble winning the match…" DeSantis captioned the photo, which showed Casey in her backswing as Trump stands to the side watching.

"Made birdie on the hole," the governor added.

⁦.⁦@CaseyDeSantis⁩ teeing off at Trump Int’l in Palm Beach (made birdie on the hole).



Casey and ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ had no trouble winning the match… pic.twitter.com/wXNAXLnBqG — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 4, 2025

The golf course get together may be a surprise to some amid all the commotion over who will be Florida's next governor.

Ron DeSantis is term limited and can't seek reelection in 2026, and Trump has already endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds for the position.

DeSantis has been taking shots at Donalds and touting his wife for the spot but the first lady hasn't confirmed she's running.

At an appearance last week, she offered up a quote from baseball legend Yogi Berra when asked if she'll seek the office.

"When you come to a fork in the road, take it," she said.

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis on Friday left open speculation about whether she will run for governor in 2026. NBC6's Steve Litz reports