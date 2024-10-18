‘Casual' thief stole car from Miami dealership during test drive: VP

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a car from a Miami dealership during a test drive.

The theft happened back on Sept. 28 when the suspect showed up at Prado Auto Sales on Southwest 8th Street.

Vice president Alejandro Prado said the suspect was greeted by a salesman and started inquiring about several cars.

"He looked like he was the most comfortable, like he was walking around in familiar territory, asking questions about different types of cars," Prado said. "Very casual, he looked relaxed, he looked like he had done this before."

Prado said the man picked out a white 2019 Infiniti Q50 and requested a test drive, and a salesman took him out.

Everything seemed perfectly normal, at the beginning anyway.

"About four or five blocks down the road, he tells my salesman that he preferred if my salesman drove the car back to the dealer, he felt something not right, some kind of noise," Prado said.

Prado said the man started to get out of the car as the salesman got out, but the suspect quickly got back in.

"He just takes off, door slams behind my salesman, and never see him again," Prado said.

Prado said it's the first time something like this has happened at the dealership, but said the suspect took advantage of a busy Saturday as employees were helping a large amount of customers.

"It was the perfect opportunity," Prado said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect at the dealership in a red shirt and shorts.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they described as being 6-foot-0, around 220 pounds, with a scar along his right jawline.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.