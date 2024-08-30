CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amazon driver puts baby back in stroller after ramming into mom in Ives Estates

A hit-and-run that left a woman with a brain bleed after she and her baby were struck by a delivery driver who put the infant back in the stroller before leaving the scene in Ives Estates was all caught on video.

Sarah Naybeth Parra Ovalles, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, one causing serious bodily injury.

It happened on Aug. 22 at around 8:30 a.m., when Parra Ovalles allegedly arrived at the Isles Estates neighborhood on NE 193rd Street and identified herself as an Amazon driver at the guard gate.

Police say surveillance video shows Parra Ovalles, who was driving from a 2022 Hyundai SUV, making deliveries.

Later, a woman walking with her infant son in a stroller and a dog started crossing NE 7th Avenue and NE 191st Street in the crosswalk. When they were more than halfway through the crosswalk, Parra Ovalles allegedly turned into them “in the opposite lanes of traffic,” knocking the woman backwards onto the pavement and the stroller with the baby onto the ground.

Video shows how the victim is pushed several feet, leaning on the hood of the car until the vehicle moves out of frame. The stroller falls to the ground and the dog appears to run from the impact.

Then, the footage shows the driver get out of the car, walk over to the child, fix the stroller and put him inside as loud cries are heard.

An arrest report alleges that after that, she left the scene.

A booking photo of Sarahy Naybeth Parra Ovalles, 45

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman was treated for a skull fracture, bruising and a brain bleed. The baby suffered a laceration to his forehead, police said.

More information on their recovery was not immediately available.

Parra Ovalles was arrested after police interviewed the gate guard and a witness, who said while she was inside her home, she heard a child crying and a vehicle's horn beep. When the witness looked out her window, she saw a woman wearing an Amazon Prime vest standing next to a grey SUV and looking around. Seconds later, she saw the woman get back in the SUV and drive away.

Her security cameras also captured the crash, police said.

The next day, police asked Parra Ovalles to come into the station for an interview, during which she admitted to making deliveries and seeing the victims, according to the arrest report. She said she drove next to them, and that the mother seemed "out of it" and "placed her hands on her hood." Parra Ovalles said she asked if she was OK, the mother nodded and Parra Ovalles drove away.

When she was shown video of the crash, she denied the accident and invoked her rights, authorities said.

Parra Ovalles was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She is being held on $7,500 bond.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with this family. We're looking into the matter and will support law enforcement as they investigate. The driver in question is no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”