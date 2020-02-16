Caught on Camera

Caught on Camera: Burglars Caught Breaking into NE Miami-Dade Home

A Miami-Dade woman says she feels violated after in-home surveillance footage captured three men breaking into her Northeast Miami-Dade home Friday afternoon.

The homeowner, Elsie Szyller, says the alleged thieves stole clothes and electronics.

Video of the burglary shows the burglars crawling through Szyller's son's bedroom window. They can be seen rummaging through drawers, and at one point, one of the burglars even notices the camera recording them.

Szyller says everything inside the family's safe was also stolen.

"The things that were taken, other than the information, you can always replace it," Szyller says. "The thing that made me more upset than anything was seeing these people go through my son’s room."

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

