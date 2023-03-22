Caught on Camera: Car Plows Into Hialeah Beauty Salon

Surveillance video shows an SUV crashing through the front of a Hialeah beauty salon Tuesday afternoon.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The crash happened at Lilla Beauty Salon at 4250 West 12th Avenue. Witnesses said the driver in a blue vehicle lost control while pulling into a space in front of the business.

Salon employee Marielkis Barrera said the car almost hit her. Fortunately, there were no customers at the time of the crash.

"Thank God it didn't get worse, but it could have happened since this salon is always full of people, children ... relatives of the clients," she told sister station Telemundo 51.

Barrera pointed out that it was not the first time that something like this has happened in the plaza.

"It was a very big scare because in the first chair, there is always a worker there," she said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.