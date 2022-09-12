Caught on Camera: Man Attacked with Metal Bat in SW Miami-Dade

Surveillance footage caught the scary moment a man coming home from work was beaten by another man with a metal bat.

"He was definitely waiting for him to come. Why we still don't know," said Kevin Pang over the phone. He told NBC 6 the man being attacked was his 62-year-old father, Kin Pang.

According to his son, Kin Pang suffered a fractured arm, hematomas around the head, a cut to the side of his eye and various bruising all over his body.

The incident caught on camera occurred on August 6 at around 10:40 p.m. in their community in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Kevin Pang said a suspicious car drove up and parked next to his father's car.

"The vehicle in question stayed there for around 15 minutes waiting for my dad," Pang said. "He was blindsided by this person and he was assault with a metal bat."

Video shows Pang's father going to his trunk when a person wearing a hoodie and a mask approach.

While he does not know why his father was targeted, Pang told NBC 6 a possible hit or a hate crime cannot be taken off the table. Pang's father is a Spanish-speaking Asian immigrant.

"There was no robbery," Pang said. "He didn’t steal his wallet, he didn’t steal any money, he didn’t steal any jewelry, he didn’t steal his car. It was just someone that wanted to hurt him."

The family says they reported the incident to Miami-Dade police.