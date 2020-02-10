Miami

Caught on Camera: Man Takes Cake From Miami Bakery

El Brazo Fuerte Bakery

Fernando Garcia, 61, was arrested for petit theft and cocaine possession after he was caught on camera stealing a cake from El Brazo Fuerte Bakery in Miami.

A man was arrested after he was caught on surveillance camera stealing a cake from a bakery in southwest Miami.

Fernando Garcia, 61, of Miami, was arrested over the weekend in connection with Friday's theft at El Brazo Fuerte Bakery on Southwest 32nd Avenue, police said.

Surveillance footage from inside the bakery shows Garcia opening the refrigerator where all the cakes are stored and removing one from the case. He pauses and stares at the case register for a second, and then walks out of the store, cake in hand. He is then seen leaving the scene in a black pickup truck.

On Saturday, officers initiated a traffic stop of a black truck and placed Garcia into custody. They searched his vehicle and found a crack pipe with suspected crack cocaine, police said in an arrest report.

Garcia was arrested on charges of petit theft and for possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Attorney information was not available.

