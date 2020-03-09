Caught on Camera: Man Tries to Snatch Woman’s Chain at Miami Home

A woman's cries and screams for help as she fought against a man who tried to snatch her gold necklace were captured by the doorbell camera of her Miami home.

The attempted robbery happened Saturday morning near Northwest 30th Street and 2nd Avenue, according to the Miami Police Department.

The surveillance footage shows the alleged robber walking up to the front door shortly after the victim arrived home. Police said he asked the woman if someone lived there, to which she replied, "I live here, and I do not know that person."

The man then tried to steal the gold chain from her neck, police said. The woman resisted, fell to the floor, screamed for help and fought against the man, who started punching and kicking her as he kept trying to steal the chain.

Witnesses from the back of the house heard the victim screaming and ran to fight the attempted robber, police said. The doorbell camera captured the witnesses chasing after the man, who ran out of the house and fled in a white Nissan.

Miami police are asking for the public to help identify the man and to call the department's Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).