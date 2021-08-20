Caught on Camera: Miami Police Search for Suspect Accused of Fondling 12-Year-Old Girl

Miami police are looking for a man they say fondled a 12-year-old girl inside a business Monday.

The incident happened at a business in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street.

The victim entered the business along with another girl when she was approached by the suspect, who bumped into her and then apologized, a news release said.

The release said the suspect then began watching the girl inside the store.

The suspect approached the girl two additional times, brushing up against her, touching her buttocks and on one occasion making an obscene gesture, the release said.

The release said the girls left the business in fear and sought the assistance of the victim's mother, who was outside the business.

The suspect, who is wanted for lewd and lascivious acts, fled but was captured on surveillance video. Police are looking for help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6700. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477), or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip."