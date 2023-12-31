Caught on camera: Multiple intersection takeovers in Miami-Dade overnight

According to a witness, there were multiple intersection takeovers happening throughout the night across Miami-Dade.

One of them happened right in front of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue station located on NW 119th Street and 32nd Avenue, according to sources. Tire marks can be seen on the pavement in front of the station.

In one of the videos, cars can be seen near 6700 SW 40th Street doing donuts and racing through traffic while a crowd watches the chaos unfold and fireworks go off in the middle of the intersection.

Later in the video, two men can be seen pouring gasoline onto the street before lighting it on fire, right before a Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) patrol unit arrived at the scene and both the crowd and the vehicles dispersed, fleeing from the intersection.

Another intersection takeover took place at 1700 NW 95th Street. Video shows a red Dodge Challenger crash into another car while doing a donut.

The video shows fireworks going off while cars do donuts and stunts. A man can also be seen pouring gasoline into the street and later igniting it, forming a ring of fire.

We have reached out to MDPD for more information.

NBC6 has covered multiple stories on street racing takeovers throughout 2023.

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers. There are dedicated units working to arrest the organizers.

Earlier this year, more than a dozen people, including alleged organizers and participants in illegal street racing and intersection takeovers, were arrested by authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Authorities say the events are organized online and participants show up and block lanes of traffic while racing, drifting, or doing donuts and other stunts.

In August, cellphone video caught the chaotic moments of a street racing takeover that led up to three people getting shot over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade.

Three people between the ages of 19 and 20 were shot, officials said. A source told NBC6 that two of the victims were inside the car and were targeted. The third victim was a spectator.

According to a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways.

Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.