Caught On Camera: Woman Steals Kitten From Carol City Home

By Monica Galarza and Marcine Joseph

A woman was caught on camera Wednesday as she stole a one-month-old kitten from a Carol City home.

Sisters Vicky and Regina Butler were not home that day, but they saw the moment happen thanks to their Ring camera.

Footage shows the moment in which the woman snatched the baby kitten, and the mother cat chases the woman down the street.

"It was really gut-wrenching to hear the audio," said Regina Butler. "It was a very brazen move, I think. We just want our neighborhood to be aware and be on watch."

Regina added that if the woman had only knocked on the door and asked for a kitten, she would have given the kitten away for free. "We're not trying to hoard kittens, so we would have been more than welcome to share."

