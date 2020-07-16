CDC Extends No Sail Order for Cruise Ships Until September

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced it extended a no-sail order suspending operations in the cruise industry through Sept. 30.

The Cruise Lines International Association previously said cruise lines had voluntarily agreed to suspend operations through Sept. 15.

The CDC's order could be extended again or could be rescinded if the Department of Health and Human Services no longer deems the pandemic to be a public health emergency. The CDC director may also rescind or modify the order "based on specific public health or other considerations."

The announcement came as the U.S. continues to see alarming spikes in coronavirus outbreaks across several states, including Florida.

The CDC signed the No Sail Order for cruise ships in March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.