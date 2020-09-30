CDC Extends No-Sail Order Until Oct. 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it has extended a no-sail order until Oct. 31. It was originally set to expire Wednesday.

"The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, risk of resurgence in countries that have suppressed transmission, ongoing concerns related to restarting of cruising internationally, and need for additional time to assess industry measures to control potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission on board cruise ships with passengers without burdening public health, support continuation of the No Sail Order at this time," a statement from the CDC said in part.

The order is the reason many in the cruise industry have not been able to work. That’s been the case for union worker Andrew Allison.

“Since the pandemic started, we're in limbo pretty much the whole time," Allison said. "We had nothing to look forward to. They'll put a date. Then, they’ll push a date. They’ll put a date. Then, they’ll push a date.”

The Cruise Lines International Association’s voluntary suspension also ends on Oct. 31.

“At least we'll have a date, you know. We'll know something and that’s all we're asking for,” said Allison. We just want to know exactly what it is that is going to happen so we can prepare ourselves and our family.”

Workers from one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic took to the streets Monday, calling for an end to a nationwide order that has prevented employees from working for six months.

VIcky Garcia is the COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, an American Express travel representative based in Coral Springs.

“As an industry, we're looking at implementing responsible and safe return to operations,” said Garcia. “The CDC keeps picking on the cruise industry. However, resorts, hotels, theme parks, restaurants, airlines have not been having to defend their safe return to business to this level as the cruise industry has been.”

Garcia says there is pend up demand for travel. She says the tricky part is knowing exactly when ships will sail and what destinations will Americans in.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez was pushing for the order to expire, pointing to several new safety protocols being put in place in the industry.