‘Do our part': Bob Marley's daughter gathers aid for Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl

The daughter of a reggae legend is doing her part to help Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl rocked her native land.

Grammy winner Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley, is working with Food for the Poor in Coconut Creek to gather emergency supplies for those left with nothing.

The storm killed at least two people in Jamaica and left lots of homes and businesses without electricity and water.

"We all have to do our part," Marley said. "Just imagine that could've been you. You could've been there for holidays, for your honeymoon, for whatever, and this disaster comes and you're affected by it. So we all have to step up and do our part."

In a show of solidarity, the Paramount Miami World Center is featuring a 700-foot-tall digital display of a memorial candle in memory of those who died during the storm.