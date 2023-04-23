Celebrating Earth Week: 7 Challenges You Can Take Part in to Help the Planet Year-Round

All week long, we’ve been celebrating Earth Week by inviting our viewers to take part in the Earth Week Challenge, created by our friends at Before It’s Too Late.

Each day is a different topic and a different challenge.

Meatless Monday encourages avoiding meat or dairy foods.

Transportation Tuesday is about finding ways to get around that don’t create as much greenhouse gases.

Water Wednesday highlights how climate change can lead to too much or not enough water.

Trashy Thursday reminds us to reduce and reuse as much as possible.

Civic Friday is a reminder that we all have a voice and we all have a vote in our future.

Shop Green Saturday shows us ways to make a difference with our household consumption.

And Nature Sunday is all about taking a deep breath, relaxing and just taking a moment to look around and appreciate all the beauty around us.

Even if you don’t want to take the challenge, you can still learn so much about how we can make a difference every day of the year.