earth week

Celebrating Earth Week: 7 Challenges You Can Take Part in to Help the Planet Year-Round

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

All week long, we’ve been celebrating Earth Week by inviting our viewers to take part in the Earth Week Challenge, created by our friends at Before It’s Too Late.

Each day is a different topic and a different challenge.

Meatless Monday encourages avoiding meat or dairy foods.

Transportation Tuesday is about finding ways to get around that don’t create as much greenhouse gases.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Water Wednesday highlights how climate change can lead to too much or not enough water.

Trashy Thursday reminds us to reduce and reuse as much as possible.

Civic Friday is a reminder that we all have a voice and we all have a vote in our future.

Local

Disney World 4 hours ago

Ex-Disney Employee Allegedly Shot Videos Up Women's Skirts

Earth Day Apr 22

Earth Day in Florida: NBC6 Viewers Share Their Favorite Photos of Nature in the Sunshine State

Shop Green Saturday shows us ways to make a difference with our household consumption.

And Nature Sunday is all about taking a deep breath, relaxing and just taking a moment to look around and appreciate all the beauty around us.

Even if you don’t want to take the challenge, you can still learn so much about how we can make a difference every day of the year.

This article tagged under:

earth week
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us