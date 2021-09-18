“Celebration of Life” Honoring Auto Dealer Magnate Rick Case

A celebration of life event was held for late car dealer magnate Rick Case at The Boca Raton ahead of the anniversary of his passing.

The event was held Saturday and featured a cruise down memory lane with memorabilia of the late businessman and philanthropist.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rick Case, who helped build an automotive dealership empire in areas including South Florida while also giving back to the community through several organizations, died Monday at the age of 77.

A spokesperson for the family said Case died at his home surrounded by family after dealing with an aggressive form of cancer.

Case and his wife, Rita, owned 16 dealerships in three states and moved to South Florida in 1985 as part of an automotive empire that employed over 1,200 people and made more than $1 billion in annual sales.

The Cases supported many charities in the area, including Nova Southeastern University — where the arena is named for Case — and the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, where they had been board members since the mid-1980s.