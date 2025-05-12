‘It was terrible': Cellphone video shows students beating teen on Broward school bus

Cellphone video shows the moment a student is attacked by two other minors aboard a Broward County school bus. Now, the mother of the student is extremely concerned and is moving forward to press charges.

Deysi Gonzalez told Telemundo 51 that she doesn't sleep and she can't get out of her mind the moment her son was hit in the face.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"What they did to him was evil, it was terrible, because worse could have happened," she said in Spanish.

In the video, her son was first punched in the nose, then another student hit his body several times. Meanwhile, other students recorded what happened, but no one intervened.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The incident was overwhelming for Gonzalez, and she asked an attorney for help.

"She is going forward with the criminal charges against the boys who beat up her son because her idea is that there needs to be consequence to their actions, but our immediate goal is to make parents aware of violence on school buses," said her attorney, Maribel Piza.

Gonzalez's son got a nosebleed and bruises. He received medical attention from fire rescue after the bus driver called police last Thursday. After a few days, he developed a bruise on the side of his head.

Gonzalez's son is 15 years old and a seventh grader at Driftwood Middle School in Hollywood. He came from Guatemala recently, is still learning English, and stays out of trouble, his mother said.

"The two that hit him were speaking to him the entire time in English, so he doesn't know what provoked them," Piza said.

A report from Davie Police says the issue has been going on for the past few days. One of the students reported that another kept touching his neck and shoulders and would not stop even after being asked. After a few minutes, he turned around and slapped him in the face, and the slap was returned.

The Broward School Board issued a statement that reads in part," On May 8, 2025, two students physically attacked another student while riding home on a school bus, as part of an ongoing dispute ... The two students responsible for the incident received appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the district’s code book for student conduct."