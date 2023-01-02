Cellphone Videos Show People Parachuting Off High-Rise in Brickell

Videos circulating on social media showing people jumping off a high-rise in Brickell with a parachute on New Year's are causing some concern and alarm.

One video appears to show someone jumping off a building at 485 Brickell Avenue, which is home to the W Hotel and the Icon Residences. Another video posted to Only In Dade shows two people parachuting down.

On Monday, people who live in Brickell reacted to the daredevils.

"There's a lot flying through the skies, you have to be careful,” Ludwig Seuss said.

Seuss said he's not surprised but recognized how dangerous this is.

"It's the dark, it's at night, you don't know where you will land," he said. "You could land in the river and have it fall on your head, but they should be careful."

Employees at both the W and the Icon told NBC 6 to speak with their general managers, who were not available Monday night.

"Oh nah, this is crazy,” Edwin Foster said. "Wouldn't be me man, wouldn't be me."

The is video grabbing everyone's attention and leaving many people scratching their heads.

"Would you do something like this? Definitely not, I'm afraid of heights, no thank you,” Seuss said.

NBC 6 reached out to Miami Police Sunday and Monday to see if they were aware of the videos or if they made any arrests. A spokeswoman told said they will investigate it Tuesday.