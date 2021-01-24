Florida

Central Florida Air Traffic Tower Closes After Worker Gets Coronavirus

The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport's air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month

By Associated Press

041711 Air Traffic Control Tower Generic
Getty Images

The air traffic control tower of a Florida airport has been closed after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted on its website that the air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was closed after the worker was found to be positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The FAA said the air traffic control tower at nearby Tampa International Airport will handle the other airport's air space until the tower reopens at the end of the month.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

ICYMI: What to Know Before Getting Second Vaccine Dose, How Pandemic Will Impact Tax Season

coronavirus vaccine Jan 21

What to Know About Getting the Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The FAA didn't say how many other workers were exposed to the infected employee.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport had almost 1.4 million passengers last year, a nearly 40% decrease from the previous year due to the pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridacoronavirus floridaPinellas County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us