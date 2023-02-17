Central Florida Child Accidently Shoots and Kills Himself After Finding Gun in Home: Sheriff

A heartbreaking scene played out for a family in a central Florida city Wednesday after their three-year-old accidently son shot and killed himself with a gun he found in the home.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place at a home near DeLand, when the child was being watched by his 16-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who was visibly upset and emotional during a news conference Thursday about the incident, said the gun belonged to the child's father - a state corrections officer. Chitwood said the gun did not have a trigger lock and was not stored in a safe.

"You want to own guns, go out and do the right g**damn thing so we don't have to deal with another 3-year-old shooting himself," Chitwood said.

Chitwood said the child, who was not identified, found the loaded gun in a nightstand in the master bedroom. The child picked up the gun, turned it toward himself and pulled the trigger at point-blank range.

The sister called 911 hysterical and the parents raced home, according to Chitwood. Deputies performed CPR as did paramedics, but the child did not survive.

"This is going to be something that is career-altering and life-altering," Chitwood said.

The Volusia County State Attorney's Office will decide if any charges will be filed in connection to the death.

"I cannot imagine there's anything in the law books that can punish that family more than what happened last night," he said.