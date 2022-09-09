Central Florida City Remembers Queen Elizabeth II Through Gift of Royal Swans

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a city in central Florida is remembering her majesty through a gift given nearly seven decades ago.

After the city of Lakeland's swan population died off in the 1920s, a couple that was from the city and living in England wrote to the Queen in 1957 and asked if she would be willing to donate a pair of swans.

“Because of Queen Elizabeth, we have that iconic swan here and we are paired with the Queen because of those swans,” Kevin Cook, communications director for the city of Lakeland, told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

Queen Elizabeth II agreed to the donation as long as the city paid the $300 to have them shipped. The city collectively raised $300 and the swan pair was shipped and placed at the city's Lake Morton near downtown.

“We have the iconic swan that’s a part of the fabric of Lakeland," Cook said. "They live on Lake Morton. It’s almost a rite of passage for people to come down and feed the swans, especially if you’re from here you know that."

Since the donation, the swan has become a symbol of Lakeland with statues and logos throughout the city.

“We have Queen Elizabeth to thank for that, thank goodness,” said Lakeland resident Petra Sussman, who enjoys taking strolls around Lake Morton to clear her mind.