Central Florida County Reopening Beaches Amid Pandemic

A county in North Central Florida will be opening its beaches Wednesday amid closures across the state during the ongoing coroanvirus pandemic.

Flagler County will allow people to visit its span of sand and water after an emergency order signed allowing for the “physical and mental health activities” to take place for a three hour span in the morning and a two hour span each evening.

“Our residents have been very compliant with the trails at our parks, and that makes us very confident that this limited beach opening will be successful,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

The hours will be maintained based on public compliance and such social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be enforced. Activities such as exercising, fishing and bicycling will be among those allowed.

Last week, Duval County opened its beaches to residents as cameras caught thousands of people congregating together within minutes. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have not re-opened their beaches at this time.