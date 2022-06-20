Central Florida Deputies Disciplined After Leaking News of Bob Saget's Death

Two deputies in a central Florida county have been disciplined for leaking the news of Bob Saget's death before the actor's family was notified.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Orange County Sheriff's deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed were disciplined for their roles in the incident January 9th, when deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando where Saget was found dead.

The specifics of the discipline was not released.

Silva's brother tweeted “RIP Bob Saget" 30 minutes after deputies arrived at the scene, well before the family had been notified. Reed confirmed the death after receiving a text from a friend.

Silva's brother later deleted the tweet, which came after saying “My brother is one of the deputies on scene right now" on social media. Reed was off duty at the time of the incident.

While on a comedy tour, the Full House star was found dead inside the hotel room. According to a statement from the Saget family obtained by E! News one month later, the 65-year-old actor's cause of death was head trauma.

The family said that authorities concluded that the star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.