Central Florida Deputy Saved by Bulletproof Vest After Suspect Begins Shooting

A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office was saved from serious injury Wednesday night after a shooting with a suspect thanks to the deputy wearing a bulletproof vest.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Davenport, where two deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance when 41-year-old Gabriel Batista arrived at the home. Deputies told Batista to show his hands that were behind his back, but he refused.

Batista pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the deputy in the chest. The bullet deflected off the vest, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

“The vest saved his life,” Judd said.

Batista eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Deputies did not say what charges he would face.

The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in good condition and is expected to be released.