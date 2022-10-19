Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas

A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.

“Got two blocks from here. It started running horrible,” Schebel said.

Schebel said he suspected he got bad gas and returned to the station to get a sample from the same pump he used.

“I could see there was water in the gas. Rusty water that fell to the center. Water and gas separate. Water goes to the bottom. Gas goes to the top,” Schebel said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture, which inspects gas pumps, was notified and an inspector found the amount of water exceeded one inch in three of the storage tanks.

The gas station was ordered to stop selling gas and the pumps remained closed as of Monday according to the station.