Central Florida Man Dead in ‘Suicide by Cop’ Incident Outside Home Months After Wife’s Death: Sheriff

Police say they were forced to open fire on a man outside his Central Florida home in what they called “suicide by cop” just months after the man lost his wife.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that incident took place Friday outside the home in Lakeland, where 60-year-old Kenneth Layton called 911 and said he saw shadows inside the home. When Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they say Layton eventually opened the door and pointed a gun at the officers.

“During the 911 call, we hear the deputy all of a sudden start screaming, ‘put the gun down, put the gun down. Drop the gun,'” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Kenneth follows him out of the house with a gun down to his side and all of a sudden, he points the gun.”

Layton was shot one time in the chest and died at the scene. Judd told reports that he had been told by neighbors that Layton’s wife died nearly two months ago after a battle with cancer.

“He had dinner the night before on Thanksgiving with some of his neighbors and he was talking to his neighbors about how much he missed his wife,” Judd said. “I’m sorry that he put us in that situation. I’m sorry that he didn’t allow us to help him.”