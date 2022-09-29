Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.

Sad news to report: A 72-year-old Deltona man lost his life overnight after going outside during the storm to drain his pool. Deputies pulled him from a canal and performed CPR but were unable to revive him. https://t.co/18gImufcTs — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 29, 2022

Deputies found the victim in a nearby canal unresponsive. He was pulled out and CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officials across the state have not released information on any other confirmed fatalities related to Ian at this time.