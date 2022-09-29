Tropical Storm Ian

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies found the victim in a nearby canal unresponsive

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.

Deputies found the victim in a nearby canal unresponsive. He was pulled out and CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officials across the state have not released information on any other confirmed fatalities related to Ian at this time.

This article tagged under:

Tropical Storm IanFloridaVolusia County
