Florida

Central Florida Mayor Critical of DeSantis Virus Response Has COVID

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home this week, according to a statement put out by his office Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A county mayor who has been a vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent handling of the latest wave of the coronavirus has COVID-19.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was experiencing mild symptoms and would be working from home this week, according to a statement put out by his office Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The statement said he was fully vaccinated and boosted and had received the positive test Tuesday evening.

“He will follow CDC protocols for returning to the office when it is safe to do so," the statement said.

Local

Florida 53 mins ago

Florida on Pace for Smallest Orange Crop in Over 75 Years

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Ambushed Jogger, Planned to Kill Him: Deputies

Last month, Demings criticized DeSantis for being missing in action during the holiday season as the omicron variant surged in Florida. The mayor of the county in Orlando that is a theme park mecca also said new restrictions placed by DeSantis and the Florida Legislature on actions that can be taken by local governments and private businesses to combat the virus had made fighting the pandemic more difficult.

A new law signed by DeSantis last month prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out. It also bans schools and governments from having vaccine mandates and allows parents to sue schools if they have mask requirements.

DeSantis defended himself in the face of the criticism by saying he had been with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatment. The governor also said he had been working during that time.

Demings’ wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, is running against incumbent Republican Marco Rubio for a U.S. Senate seat.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaCOVID-19Orange County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us