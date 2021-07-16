Central Florida Officer Arrested for Role in January Riot at U.S. Capitol

A police officer in Central Florida became the latest person arrested for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Kevin Tuck, an officer with the Windermere Police Department, was arrested Thursday on charges that include obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and parading or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the department, officials were notified by the FBI on January 11th after a fellow officer expressed concerned. Tuck initially denied being in the Capitol and stated he was “never close” to the building and was just attending a rally.

The FBI notified the department this month of a warrant being secured, and Tuck was taken into custody. He submitted his resignation from the department, where he had been working since May 2019, immediately after his arrest.

“The Windermere Police Department has worked tirelessly over the past eight years to build a reputation of serving with Honor, Integrity and Service to our residents and this arrest doesn't reflect on the hard work of the men and women of the Windermere Police Department,” the department said in a statement.

Tuck’s son, Nathaniel, was also arrested on unspecified charges in connection with the riot. Nathaniel Tuck had previously worked with the Apopka Police Department, but resigned months before the riot took place.