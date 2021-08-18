Central Florida Officer Dies 55 Days After Being Shot on Patrol

A Florida police officer has died 55 days after being shot in the head while on patrol.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet that Officer Jason Raynor died Tuesday. He had been in a hospital since being shot by a man he was trying to question in the parking lot of an apartment building June 23, according to a charging affidavit.

Raynor and other officers were in the area after complaints from citizens about crime there.

Othal Wallace was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, and is being held without bond. Prosecutors are expected to upgrade the charge following Raynor's death. Killing a law enforcement officer who is acting in an official capacity is one of the aggravating factors that allows prosecutors in Florida to seek the death penalty.

Jail records did not list a lawyer for Wallace.

Raynor joined the Daytona Beach department in 2019 and previously had worked for the Port Orange Police Department. He was one of three Port Orange officers who on Dec. 5, 2018, responded to a report of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported. The officers talked the woman down, and Raynor was honored for his heroism in helping save her.