Central Florida Restaurant Pulls Bud Light From Menu After Transgender Sponsorship

A restaurant in central Florida has joined the growing controversy over Bud Light and its partnership with a transgender influencer by pulling the beer from its menu.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the owners of Grill's Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar in Port Canaveral pulled the beer from the menu because the partnership was in direct opposition to their “biblical faith.”

“We believe transgenderism is a social experiment causing irreversible damage to a growing population of younger and younger children,” the owners said in a Facebook message after declining to speak to the station. ”We will not align with it in any way.”

The owners of Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch, partnered with Dylan Mulvaney in a March Madness giveaway that she posted on her social media account.

Anheuser-Busch's chief executive responded to the backlash on Friday, saying the sponsorship was not intended to divide Americans.

In an interview, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he pulled the beer in an effort to cut support from what he called “woke” companies.