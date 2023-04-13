Central Florida Sheriff Pulls Child to Safety After Car Crash Near Tampa

A sheriff from a central Florida county was the hero of the day for a family after their scary moment of being involved in a car crash.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister saw the crash take place in Brandon, located east of Tampa, and sprung into action.

Chronister helped the woman involved in the crash and her two children, pulling one of the children from the wreck to safety after she couldn't get out.

The mother and her kids were not involved in the crash.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported one of the children involved, a 5-year-old girl, told Chronister she wants to "be a police when I get big.”