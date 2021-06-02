Central Florida Teens Involved in Shootout With Deputies After Home Break-In: Sheriff

A 14-year-old female is in a Central Florida hospital after her and another teen were involved in a shootout with deputies following a home break-in.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the town of Enterprise, located in Volusia County, after the teen girl ran away from a juvenile home for troubled children with a 12-year-old male.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said both children evaded deputies for several hours before they were notified of a house being broken into around 7 p.m.

Deputies notified the homeowner, who said there were firearms and ammunition inside. Once deputies arrived, Chitwood said they were met with multiple shots being fired from inside the home.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the 14-year-old came out of the garage with a gun and opened fire before being shot multiple times by deputies. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is “fighting for her life,” according to Chitwood.

The 12-year-old male surrendered and was taken into custody. Both he and the deputies involved were not injured.

Chitwood said the 14-year-old had previously burned down a children’s home she was living in located in Flagler County. He did not say what charges either of the juveniles involved would face.