Central Florida Toddler Goes Viral for Friendship With Creepy Doll

Brittany Beard said her 3-year-old daughter Briar saw the doll at a Halloween store near Orlando and had to have it

A child in central Florida has quite the interesting doll she calls her favorite that might give the average person nightmares.

Brittany Beard said her 3-year-old daughter Briar saw the doll at a Halloween store near Orlando and had to have it.

“She immediately has to have it. ‘I'm its momma. It needs me. I love it,’” Beard told NBC affiliate WESH-TV. “She cried. And I said, ‘I do want it!’ And you said, ‘OK.’”

Brittany have called the doll "Creepy Chloe" with its evil eyes and scaly head.

“I am pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul while I sleep,” she said.

The family has traveled everywhere with the doll, including a recent trip to Disney World where it got quite the attention.

“We were eating breakfast at the Grand Floridian, and the manager came out and said I have this pastry chef who loves everything spooky. She has to see this,” Brittany said, adding the chef made a special cupcake in its honor.

Brittany said after posting the videos on social media, she is getting interview request from across the world.

