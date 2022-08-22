Central Florida TV Station Evacuated After Threat Called in Sunday Night

Police evacuated a central Florida television station late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call, leaving workers outside for hours.

Police officers from the cities of Orlando and Eatonville arrived at the studios of NBC affiliate WESH-TV and sister station WKCF-TV after the station reported receiving the call.

Several newscast, including Sunday's 11 p.m. show, were unable to be broadcast due to the evacuation.

Police officially gave the all clear before 5 a.m. Monday, but did not release details at this time.