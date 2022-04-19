Florida

Central Florida Woman Dies After Crashing Into Police SUV: FHP

The Tarpon Springs police officer had parked the Chevy Tahoe on the inside lane of U.S. 19, and had the emergency lights on, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

By The Associated Press

WFLA-TV

A Florida woman was killed when she crashed into a police vehicle that was conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in Tarpon Springs, which is north of Clearwater on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The Tarpon Springs police officer had parked the Chevy Tahoe on the inside lane of U.S. 19, and had the emergency lights on, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

The officer was not inside the cruiser when the crach happened, the report said. No one else was injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaPinellas Countypolice involved crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us