Central Florida Zoo Treating Sea Turtle Found in Braided Fishing Net

The turtle named Finn was found by University of Central Florida researchers on Dec. 13 south of Sebastian Inlet.

Volunteers treating juvenile green sea turtle
Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center via AP

This photo provided by Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center shows volunteers treating Finn, a juvenile green sea turtle found entangled in braided fishing line. The green sea turtle was discovered south of Sebastian Inlet in the Indian River Lagoon by University of Central Florida researchers on Dec. 13, 2019. The turtle is rehabbing in an outdoor tank at the zoo in Melbourne and will be returned to the ocean at some point.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A young green sea turtle found earlier this month entangled in braided fishing line is being treated at a Florida zoo.

Staff and volunteers at Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center have been treating Finn, a juvenile green sea turtle found south of Sebastian Inlet in the Indian River Lagoon by University of Central Florida researchers on Dec. 13, said the zoo's communications director, Elliot Zirulnik

The netting was wrapped around all four of the turtle's flippers. Finn suffered a deep laceration and severe inflammation on. the front left flipper.

A zoo veterinarian removed the fishing line and flushed the area to prevent infection. The turtle is recovering in an outdoor tank.

The turtle also has several small fibropapilloma tumors in both eyes and on their underside. These growths are benign, but can impede a sea turtle’s ability to see, swim or eat if left untreated, Zirulnik said. They will be removed at a later date if bloodwork and a CT scan reveal the patient is a healthy candidate for surgery.

The goal is to return Finn to the ocean after a several-month stay at the zoo.

