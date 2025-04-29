CEO of consulting firm disagrees with Trump's order requiring truckers to speak English

One of President Donald Trump's latest executive orders requires truckers to speak English and it comes as the White House focuses on immigration and border issues in the first 100 days of his second term.

With the signing of this new executive order, the question now is how this will impact South Florida truckers.

The president pointed out that proficiency in English is already federal law for truckers but said the requirement has not been enforced in years.

"They should be able to speak English, 100%," Allen Gaines said.

Gaines noted that drivers need to speak English to communicate with others and when asking for directions.

In the executive order, the president agreed with him and said proficiency in English, "Should be a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers. They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers. Drivers need to provide feedback to their employers and customers and receive related directions in English. This is common sense."

"I think it is more political propaganda by President Trump," Rigto Dia said.

Diaz is CEO of Simplex Group, a national safety regulation consulting firm for trucking companies.

"This regulation has been in place for over 30 years," Diaz said. "The exams, the state exams and the signage, safety signage and road signage are in English, so I don't see why President Trump is doing this. This is going to definitely, in my opinion, create a crisis. There is a driver shortage as it is in the U.S. of 70,000 drivers because the new generation are not coming into the industry."

Diaz said immigrants have been filling the gaps when it comes to truck driving positions.

Trucker Hermes Duran said he can at least communicate and speak in English but he realizes if his English is not good enough, an official could force him "out-of-service," which essentially means he could be out of the job If they don't understand him.

Miguel Campos said he doubts trucking security has much to do with the language but this is where things stand.

The president tasked the secretary of transportation with enforcing the English-language order.

If a driver doesn't meet the English-language proficiency requirement, the driver could be placed "Out-of-service" and not be permitted to drive.