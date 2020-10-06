Miami Times

‘Change Is Coming': Miami Times' Owner Talks About Acquiring Biscayne Times

By Sheli Muñiz

As the newspaper industry struggles, the Miami Times -- South Florida's largest and oldest Black newspaper -- is only growing.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to the fourth generation owner, Garth Reeves, III, after it acquired the monthly news magazine the Biscayne Times.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity. This is significant because, at a time when newspapers are struggling to survive, we are growing and expanding,” said Reeves.

There has been no shortage of stories this year with the pandemic, elections and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It has been a crazy year for us. It's years like these that reaffirm the importance of Black media and the Black press in America that more than ever we need to give perspective from our community, be our community's voice when we're needed most," Reeves said. "I always like to say we always knew Black Lives Matter at the Miami Times and our readers knew that. It's taken about 98 years for everybody to catch up, but we're happy that it's finally getting to a point where change is coming."

