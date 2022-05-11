Aspen Ideas Day 2: Tech's Role in Adjusting Climate Impact

Day two of Aspen Ideas: Climate was in full swing, with leaders, innovators, and community members busy covering topics from electric vehicles to plant-based diets.

Former Google CEO, technologist, and entrepreneur Eric Schmidt chatted with TODAY's Al Roker to discuss tech's role in adjusting climate impact.

"One of the key things to understand is that AI and machine learning is going to be the core technologies that allow us to get through this," explained Schmidt.

Bloc Power is a tech start-up that's solving energy problems by turning buildings into Teslas, helping facilitate the transition away from fossil fuels and into green energy sources.

"In the same way that Tesla rips, were going to rip powered systems from buildings," explained BlocPower Founder, Donnel Baird.

The company also prioritizes hiring their workforce from communities adversely impacted by gun violence, working with local law enforcement to identify those statistically at increased risk for committing crimes, and training them to work for BlocPower instead.

Gianna Hutton is a Miami Palmetto Senior High School student who took part in the Aspen Challenge, in a program where students innovate on some of the world's biggest challenges.

Hutton chose climate change as her issue and made it her mission to increase climate literacy in Miami-Dade Schools.

Additionally, top architects showcased ReefLine, a new protective barrier for our shoreline in Miami that will double as an underwater art installation and snorkel trail.

The National Park Foundation also announced a $4.1 million commitment to create the next generation of park champions and stewards with a focus on climate solutions, restoring natural habitats, and increasing park resilience.